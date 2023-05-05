Anuel dedicates a risqué song to Karol G

The urban music singers, anuel aa y Karol G, They had a relationship for about 2 years, however, in 2021 they ended their romance. The reason for their breakup was never known, until the moment when a video was leaked, which apparently is anuel aa in november of 2021, where he kissed another woman, which is why they would have ended their relationship.

The break between the artists captured the global attention of the media, which turned to inquire about the reasons for it. Time advanced and the singers followed their path, for his part Anuel established a relationship with Yailin, a woman with whom he has a daughter, for his part Karol G has not yet made a love relationship official, it is rumored that he is dating the paisa and also a singer of the urban genre ‘Feid’, but so far they are rumors.

It was recently learned that the Puerto Rican would have finished with Yailin and given his latest hints towards Karol G, many say that he still has feelings for the Colombian.