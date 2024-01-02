Home » Apple Watch: New Year’s Challenge for 2024 +++ New support video for double-tap gesture | News
News

Apple Watch: New Year’s Challenge for 2024 +++ New support video for double-tap gesture | News

by admin
Apple Watch: New Year’s Challenge for 2024 +++ New support video for double-tap gesture | News

Tue, 10:04·Apple Watch·bkThe Apple Watch has undoubtedly developed into an important product in the company’s portfolio, but in the past few days the watch has received rather dubious attention: sales of the current top watch have stopped in the USA. models, although this has been lifted at least until January 10th (see here). At least there is some news to report for watch users: The New Year’s Challenge 2024, which is intended to encourage people to exercise, is now available. The company also published a video that takes a closer look at the double-tap gesture that was prominently introduced with watchOS 10.1.

New video explains the double-tap gesture
During the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the double tap performed with the thumb and index finger played a significant role: the gesture allows a whole range of useful functions, which are listed here. Some of the areas of application are also available on older models, but the feature is hidden in the operating aids. Apple Support has now published a video that goes into more detail about the double tap – and the ability to change the reaction when the gesture is triggered in two situations, namely when using Smart Stack and when playing certain media such as podcasts and songs.

New activity challenge for January 2024
This year, too, there is a New Year’s challenge with an exclusive medal and various stickers that can be sent via iMessage. To secure this, users must close all activity rings for seven days in a row. The prerequisite for this is that this happens in January. Users are therefore encouraged to exercise sufficiently (red ring), complete a workout (green ring) and avoid prolonged sitting if possible (turquoise ring). This award does not come with any functional added value.

See also  "Dog hurts others" turmoil draws many reflections to tighten the reins of the rule of law "civilized dog raising"

0

0

0 comments

You may also like

Will Silvestre Dangond’s “Ta Malo” show be seen...

It is expected that many policies will be...

Inmate committed suicide in Vibo Valentia prison –...

Mexico grants political asylum to former vice president...

Former consul and former sports leader shot to...

The project that wants to convert the old...

Xinzhuang Town, Suyu District: Based on the “Three...

Ferrante, ‘Naples-Foggia line reopens, important result’ – News

This is the role that the Assembly must...

Rates have dropped, it is time to buy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy