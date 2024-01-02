Apple Watch: New Year’s Challenge for 2024 +++ New support video for double-tap gesture | News

Tue, 10:04·Apple Watch·bkThe Apple Watch has undoubtedly developed into an important product in the company’s portfolio, but in the past few days the watch has received rather dubious attention: sales of the current top watch have stopped in the USA. models, although this has been lifted at least until January 10th (see here). At least there is some news to report for watch users: The New Year’s Challenge 2024, which is intended to encourage people to exercise, is now available. The company also published a video that takes a closer look at the double-tap gesture that was prominently introduced with watchOS 10.1.

New video explains the double-tap gesture

During the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, the double tap performed with the thumb and index finger played a significant role: the gesture allows a whole range of useful functions, which are listed here. Some of the areas of application are also available on older models, but the feature is hidden in the operating aids. Apple Support has now published a video that goes into more detail about the double tap – and the ability to change the reaction when the gesture is triggered in two situations, namely when using Smart Stack and when playing certain media such as podcasts and songs.

New activity challenge for January 2024

This year, too, there is a New Year’s challenge with an exclusive medal and various stickers that can be sent via iMessage. To secure this, users must close all activity rings for seven days in a row. The prerequisite for this is that this happens in January. Users are therefore encouraged to exercise sufficiently (red ring), complete a workout (green ring) and avoid prolonged sitting if possible (turquoise ring). This award does not come with any functional added value.

