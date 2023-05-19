Approved in the first debate of the bill for the Ciénaga de Zapatosa

The bill that seeks to declare the Zapatosa swamp system an area of ​​environmental, tourist and ecological interest and recognize its fishing potential, was approved in the first debate in the Fifth Commission of the Senate.

Read also: The Zapatosa swamp in the heart of Cesar

“This project with its three axes is a first step to benefit this forgotten population of Cesar, Magdalena and Colombia. Giving tools to three ministries (Agriculture, Commerce and Environment), two departments, five municipalities and environmental authorities, in order to implement investment projects to carry out enforceable actions that this ecosystem needs”, expressed Senator Didier Lobo.

The largest freshwater wetland in Latin America has jurisdiction in Chimichagua, Chiriguaná, Tamalameque and Curumaní, in Cesar, and El Banco, in Magdalena. In this place it is possible to go on canoe rides, artisanal fishing practices and sighting of the native fauna of the region.

Do not stop reading: Darling Guevara, former rector of the UPC, will be a candidate for Mayor of Valledupar

But despite the ecosystem services and the development it generates, the mirror of water is polluted and suffers from other problems, which affects dozens of species of amphibians, reptiles, mammals, birds, and plants that live there.