President Bukele delivers the order of promotion to the rank of General Commissioner to the director of the PNC

Tonight, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, delivered the order for promotion to the rank of General Commissioner of the National Civil Police (PNC), to director Mauricio Arriaza Chicas, in recognition of his career and commitment to the institution. .

“What I feel is gratitude, I never imagined this. And I want to tell President Nayib Bukele that we are going to continue with all the determination that God allows us,” said the General Commissioner of the PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

Likewise, President Bukele also recognized the work of Arriaza Chicas in the fight against criminal structures: “No Director of the PNC will be able to have on his resume the fact that he started and won the #GuerraContraPandillas. That will not be a physical award, but it will be forever as one of his best achievements.