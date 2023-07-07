Home » Apricot and lemon jam recipe from cook Tetyana Polozyak
Apricot and lemon jam recipe from cook Tetyana Polozyak

Apricot and lemon jam recipe from cook Tetyana Polozyak

This seedless jam will be aromatic and sweet. And it is prepared very quickly, for this recipe you do not need to infuse the fruits, he explains cook Tetyana Polozyak.

Ingredients:

2 kg of apricots, 2 lemons, 2 kg of sugar

Preparation:

Remove pits from apricots and lemons, grind in a meat grinder. Add sugar and leave overnight. Sterilize jars and lids, apply jam. Let the jars cool down and put them in the refrigerator. In order for the jam to be stored longer, cut out circles from the parchment, moisten with salicylic alcohol and put under the lid. Store in the refrigerator.

We will remind you of the recipe for jam made from whole apricots – an incredible delicacy from a chef from Odessa.

