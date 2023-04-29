Home » ¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for $200
News

¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for $200

by admin
¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for $200

Patria platform active with bonuses.

homeland system.

He homeland system The substantial delivery of the Stewardship and Training bonus for this month began this Friday, April 27.

This special allowance for officials in positions of trust in the public administration ranges between $214 and $357.

Bonus with a high amount

The highest amount was granted to ship captains and colonels who are receiving up to Bs 8 thousand 800, equivalent to $357 according to the BCV rate of the day.

The notification message that ship captains receive is the following:

“PATRIA PURSE: CREDIT for Bs 8,880.00 for the Joint Responsibility and Training bonus (Apr 2023) on 04/27/2023 11:05”.

bono
Enter the Patria System page and check the deliveries.
bono
Activate your account now.

Also read:

If they are $7 and $14! Patria System activates 2 Bonds before the end of April

Avatar of Dorielys Alzolar

Graduated in Social Communication from the UBV Monagas. Nicole and Stephanie’s mother

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy 100,690 cases and 105 victims

You may also like

Revelers beaten up on the way home from...

Second ODI, New Zealand scored 336 runs for...

German arbitration recognizes error that affected Dortmund

April, April – these are the best April...

Catatumbo and Quibdó come together in “Pazcífico Rap”

Wolf and grazing: coexistence not only at the...

25,000 migrants are in detention centers in the...

An English teacher accused of alleged abuses committed...

Habeck in Kiel: Concrete plans for the hydrogen...

A beautiful house is being raised three feet...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy