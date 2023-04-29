¡Apuntate ya! Patria platform with bonus delivery for $200

He homeland system The substantial delivery of the Stewardship and Training bonus for this month began this Friday, April 27.

This special allowance for officials in positions of trust in the public administration ranges between $214 and $357.

Bonus with a high amount

The highest amount was granted to ship captains and colonels who are receiving up to Bs 8 thousand 800, equivalent to $357 according to the BCV rate of the day.

The notification message that ship captains receive is the following:

“PATRIA PURSE: CREDIT for Bs 8,880.00 for the Joint Responsibility and Training bonus (Apr 2023) on 04/27/2023 11:05”.

