Aqueduct reaches more remote areas of Risaralda

The water and basic sanitation projects in the department, carried out through the Risaralda Water and Cleaning Company, have made it possible to improve social conditions in 11 municipalities in the department.

One of the outstanding projects that position the Risaralda Departmental Water Plan at the national level is the one that benefits the indigenous communities of La Palma and La Punta in the municipality of Pueblo Rico, where two unconventional aqueduct systems were installed, to benefit 2,500 people, especially minors. It is an aqueduct system that captures rainwater and that, in treatment plants that operate with energy from solar panels, makes the liquid drinkable, delivering water suitable for human consumption.

Other projects of great social impact are those that are being carried out for the rehabilitation of the sewerage system of the village of Villa Clareth, affected by the 2022 rainy season, the rehabilitation of the Los Chorros aqueduct system, in the municipality of Guática, also affected due to the rainy season and the rehabilitation of the aqueduct and sewerage networks in the urban area of ​​Santuario, explained the manager of Risaralda Water and Sanitation, Oscar Sanabria Chica.

