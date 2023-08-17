Archdiocese of Cologne: Masses of porn sites called up by employees – Rhineland – News

Viewing porn sites is not a criminal offense – not even under canon law. But a service agreement of the Archdiocese of Cologne prohibits employees from accessing such sites. During a routine IT check about a year ago, it should have been noticed that many apparently did not stick to it.

Dozens of staff – including high-ranking priests

The Archdiocese therefore recorded in a list which employees had accessed porn sites despite the ban. As the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger” reports, the list allegedly included “dozens of employees” who accessed porn sites from their work computers. Among them are said to have been high-ranking priests.

The whole thing is explosive because the name of an employee appears on the list, on whom investigators had only carried out a search for possession of child pornography in June of this year.

We will report on this topic on August 17th. also in the radio news of WDR 2.

