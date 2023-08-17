Home » LASK plays in the play-off against Zrinjski Mostar
LASK plays in the play-off against Zrinjski Mostar

LASK faces Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa League play-off. The champions from Bosnia-Herzegovina lost the second leg of the third qualifying round at Icelandic champion Breidablik 0-1 on Thursday, but thanks to the clear 6-2 win in the first game they managed to climb up. The only goal came from an own goal by Slobodan Jakovljevic (56′). In the fight for entry into the group phase, Linzer have home rights first.

The game in Linz will take place next Thursday, the return game will follow on August 31st. Zrinjski is the oldest existing club in Bosnia and last season was the champion with a lead of 20 points and also won the cup. In the current season, there will be an Austrian-Bosnian duel for the second time. In the second qualifying round of the Conference League, Wiener Austria, who have since been eliminated, won 1-0 and 2-1 against Banja Luka.

Zrinjski, where Krunoslav Rendulic acts as coach, is the first opponent of an Austrian club in the European Cup. “There are no easy opponents at this stage. We want to seize the opportunity and qualify for the group phase,” LASK trainer Thomas Sageder said after the draw. The winner of the duel is in the group stage of the Europa League, for the loser it continues in the Conference League group stage.

