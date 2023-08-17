Home » Ukraine’s War on Innovation: The Rise of Experimental Weapons and Tactics
by admin
Kiev Claims Responsibility for Attack on Kerch Bridge Using Experimental Marine Drones

The Kiev authorities have taken responsibility for the attack on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, revealing that it was carried out using experimental marine drones known as “sea babies.” These drones were developed in Ukraine after months of research. The director of the Italian defense magazine, Pietro Batacchi, discussed this development in an interview with CSR.

Speaking about the extent of experimentation happening in the war in Ukraine, Batacchi stated that it is occurring to a significant extent, particularly in the use of aerial and naval drones. Ukraine has become a training ground for testing new technical tools and methods. The attack on the Kerch bridge, which involved naval drones, is noteworthy as the drones are guided by an operator who controls them through a Starlink-type satellite link, resulting in a significant novelty.

When asked about the most innovative weapons or strategies used so far in the war in Ukraine, Batacchi mentioned the use of Starlink satellite terminals, which proved crucial for Ukraine in the early stages of the conflict. He also noted the use of Kinzal quasi-hysonic missiles by the Russians, as well as electronic warfare systems for jamming or listening to communications.

The innovative technologies employed in the Ukrainian conflict are seen as a test bench for other nations to potentially avoid future conflicts. Batacchi emphasized that major states worldwide are closely observing the developments in Ukraine, studying not only the weapon systems being used but also the operational doctrines. He viewed the war in Ukraine as the first major conflict of the new generation and a true “multi-domain” conflict.

Regarding the development of the “sea baby” drone, Batacchi affirmed that Ukraine’s military industry apparatus is still functioning and even operating at an innovative level. He highlighted that certain industrial companies and factories have been relocated to safer areas and that there is a production chain consolidating in neighboring countries, primarily in Poland. Ukraine, with its important tradition in the military industry, has maintained its capabilities, largely thanks to Western support.

The attack on the Kerch bridge using experimental marine drones showcases Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to develop and utilize innovative military technologies. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the world continues to observe, taking notes for future engagements and potential conflicts.

