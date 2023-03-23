Home Health Reinhardt: A good starting point for hospital reform
Health

Reinhardt: A good starting point for hospital reform

by admin
Reinhardt: A good starting point for hospital reform

German Medical Association

Berlin (ots)

Regarding the results of today’s federal-state consultations, Dr. Klaus Reinhardt, President of the German Medical Association:

“It is wise that the federal and state governments have agreed today to base the planned hospital reform on the concepts already developed in NRW. In NRW, the state government, in close coordination with the medical associations, the hospital company and the health insurance companies, has developed a practicable model for a new medically sound hospital planning has been developed. This is also a good starting point for the nationwide reform. It is also correct that the rigid link between care levels and service groups should be relaxed. This makes it possible to take into account regional characteristics, without which any reform must fail “The commitment to higher advance financing and to securing services of general interest are also good signals. The federal and state governments must now plan the further steps in good exchange with their self-governing partners. In this respect, too, the successful approach in NRW should be continued. The inclusion The cooperation of the medical associations was a success factor in the development of the NRW hospital plan.”

Press contact:

German Medical Association
Department of Politics and Communication
Herbert-Lewin-Platz 1
10623 Berlin
Tel.: (030) 4004 56 700
Fax: (030) 4004 56 707
E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell

See also  Linda from Rostengarten won 5,000 euros on the TV show "BINGO!" News Rosengarten (Harburg district) - News Rosengarten (Harburg district) Leisure Current news on the Internet

You may also like

“we come to Reggio Calabria because it breathes...

We can read emotions from the nose –...

Euro 2024 qualifying: Italy-England 1-2 on the pitch...

This is how you can make boys look...

Type 1 diabetes: genetic engineering and stem cells...

“Tuberculosis on the upswing, it’s scary again”

Corona origin: How a biologist came across the...

Migrants: Meloni, if Tunisia collapses, risk of 900,000...

Picking your nose is not only embarrassing, it...

Muscular atrophy, a new sensor for remote monitoring...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy