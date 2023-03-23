Owners of cars with tanks GNC they must comply a new mandatory requirement which consists of the replacement of current tube valvefor a new piece of superior quality that will guarantee a higher level of security in order to avoid fissures or ruptures in the equipment.

He ENARGAS established the new measure for vehicles that circulate through hydrocarbon through resolution 375/2022. What mechanical modification does the current regulation imply?

The recently approved regulations are already in force and specify that with the incorporation of the Pressure Relief Device (DAP) activated by temperature, which is proposed as a complement to the already required combined mechanism, it will be possible to improve the safety conditions of the containers of Gas Natural Vehicular (CNG) installed.

Why do we have to get out of the car to load CNG?

CNG valves: new requirements

The new component named as “cylinder lock valve” it must be placed during the hydraulic revision that must be carried out commonly every five years and operates electrically. During the procedure, it is verified for a period of 30 minutes at a pressure 1.5 times greater than the average requirement. In addition, welds and structural elements of the gas holder are inspected.

As of March 23, 2023, it was calculated in Argentine territory that “there are 12.9% of cars converted to CNG out of the total number of vehicles, which is made up of a total of 14,840,010”, stated the Association of Argentine Component Factories.

For its part, the National Regulatory Entity (ENARGAS) disclosed that “between January and February 2022 13,281 vehicles were converted. In the same period of 2023, that number dropped to 8,798 conversions.”

How much will the CNG wafer cost from January 2023?

CNG valves: new requirements

What is the value of placing a cylinder block valve in a CNG car?

Owners of units equipped with GNC have to pay a sum that is around between $25,000 and $30,000 to carry out the placement of the new cylinder blocking valve that avoids potential accidents that may be caused by small losses or fire.

PM/nt