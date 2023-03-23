The Consumer and User Defense Secretariat reported the complaints they receive in relation to companies that harass their debtors with telephone calls. In this regard, they indicated that it is an illegal practice to call the client conditionally to pay their debt.

The SEDECO minister, Abg. Juan Manuel Estigarribia, expressed that he agrees that the debt be claimed based on what the Law dictates, but considered that some companies that use social networks or the intimate circle of their clients are abusive practices.

On the other hand, he reported on the work that is carried out with the monitoring of prices of products of the basic family basket for the purpose of the institution, they carry out random controls in order to ensure the freedom to decide for the consumer and promote transparency in the market.