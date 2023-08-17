Home » Korean Game Developer Jane Ibis to Showcase New Game “Red Blood Desert” at Gamescom 2023
Technology

Korean Game Developer Jane Ibis to Showcase New Game “Red Blood Desert” at Gamescom 2023

by admin
Korean Game Developer Jane Ibis to Showcase New Game “Red Blood Desert” at Gamescom 2023

Korean game developer, Jane Ibis, has announced its participation in Gamescom 2023, which will be held in Cologne, Germany on August 23. The company is set to release a new game display video of its upcoming work, “Red Blood Desert,” on the same day. Additionally, Jane Ibis will be collaborating with Samsung Electronics at the event to showcase the video and game experience of the updated content of “Black Desert: The Land of Dawn” at the Samsung booth.

During Gamescom Opening Night Live, which will be broadcasted in the early morning of August 23, Taiwan time, Jane Ibis plans to release a new video of their game, “Red Blood Desert.” This game is an open-world action-adventure, and it follows the story of mercenaries fighting for survival on the vast Pavel continent. Developed using the next-generation game engine, “BlackSpace Engine,” created by Jane Ibis, the game promises to deliver exquisite visuals, fast-paced action, and a rich and diverse game style, providing players with an unprecedented gaming experience.

In addition, Jane Ibis will also be collaborating with Samsung Electronics to exhibit the video and game experience of the new region, “Dawn Kingdom,” which was launched in “Black Desert” in June this year.

Gamescom 2023 is one of the largest trade fairs and events for video games and interactive entertainment worldwide, attracting industry professionals, game developers, and gaming enthusiasts from around the globe. Jane Ibis’ participation in this prestigious event signifies their commitment to showcasing their latest developments and engaging with the international gaming community. Gamers and industry professionals alike eagerly await the unveiling of “Red Blood Desert” and the updated content of “Black Desert: The Land of Dawn” at Gamescom 2023.

You may also like

Useful with Good Lock

Video games, a new anti-bullying system introduced on...

ARK: Extinction DLC Now Available for ‘ARK: Survival...

Apple glitch solved with Volume Purchase Program: THIS...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “Thanks, but no fighting...

Hasbro Launches Hasbro Entertainment, Unifying TV, Film, and...

In the future, Kreisel Electric batteries will be...

Musk replies to Sangiuliano: “No fighting in Italy....

Shiba Inu-Led Puzzle Game ‘Humanity’ Surpasses 1 Million...

Preload started, Steam players still have to wait

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy