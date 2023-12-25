“Law of Azure” PS5 version of harmonious underwear, next-generation console version with breast-pulling function | news

Bandai Namco’s massively multiplayer online game “BLUE PROTOCOL” has launched new versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in Japan on December 13. However, there are some controversial changes in the PS5 version, including the removal of the “shake character” function and restrictions on changing the underwear of the S character.

Another popular game, “Celeste Rules,” features a third-person Japanese animation-style alien exploration adventure. Despite initially blocking overseas IP, the game has gained popularity with over 600,000 players. The European and American version, distributed by Amazon Games, is expected to launch in 2024 with certain modifications to cater to the young customer base and comply with local classification standards.

In the next-generation console platform version of “Celeste Rules,” players can share data through the Bandai Namco ID, but the in-game currency Rose Orbs cannot be shared across platforms. The PS5 version has also faced criticism for not selling underwear in the mall and restricting the appearance of characters.

The official versions of both games are making changes to comply with local standards and cater to different audiences. However, these changes have sparked a debate among players, with many expressing disappointment and confusion. Despite the controversy, the games continue to attract a large player base and are expected to expand to other markets in the near future.

