Bandai Namco Entertainment Holds Publisher Sale on Steam: Grab Elden Ring and More at Special Prices!

Bandai Namco Entertainment Holds Publisher Sale on Steam: Elden Ring Among the Featured Games

Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment is currently hosting a publisher sale on the popular gaming platform Steam. Running until October 20, players have the opportunity to purchase renowned games at special discounted prices, including the highly anticipated “Elden Ring” and other gaming masterpieces.

Among the games on offer is the Originals Edition of “Tekken 7” which is currently available at a staggering 85% discount, priced at NT$358. Another game, “Park Beyond,” is being offered at a 41% discount for the first time, with the original version now priced at NT$879. The highly acclaimed “Elden Ring” has received the largest discount of 34% since the recent price increase, making it available for the original price of 1,181 yuan.

The release of “Elden Ring” in Taiwan initially saw a standard price of 1,290 yuan for the Steam version. However, due to pricing adjustments in several regions, the cost of the game was increased to 1,790 yuan in February of this year. Thus, the 34% discount in this special sale marks the first time since its launch that “Elden Ring” has returned to its original price from last year.

Aside from the aforementioned titles, Bandai Namco’s “Crimson Knot,” “Dragon Ball FighterZ,” “Dragon Ball Z Kakarot,” “Aviator 7,” and the “Little Nightmares” series are also available at discounted prices during the sale. Interested players are encouraged to take advantage of the sale and make their purchases before October 20th.

To access the Steam Bandai Namco Publisher Sale, users can click on the link provided.

Overall, this sale presents a great opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to experience some of the industry’s most popular titles at discounted rates. Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s publisher sale on Steam is sure to attract a wide array of players looking for exciting gaming experiences.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

