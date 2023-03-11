Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved. 1 / 2 Download photos

Brother Stefano Da Ponte was born in Bolzano in March 1995, lives in the Lecco District, Milan EST Stake, has received the call of Area Young Adult Advisor since September 2022 and his assignment consists of acting as an intermediary between Young Single Adults (GANS) and the Area Presidency, acting on various councils and committees with other European youth serving in the same calling, and collaborating with the Area seventy assigned to Italy, the various GANS representatives of the Italian stakes, and the Rising Italian Generation Advisors.

Over the years, Bro. Stefano Da Ponte has served as a Primary teacher, Ward clerk, Elders Quorum counselor, and is now serving as a Youth Sunday School teacher. He also served twice as an advisor to FSY and on several organizing committees for GANS conferences.

He served a full-time mission in the Italy Rome Mission from 2015-2017.

He currently studies computer science at BYU-Idaho and works as an assistant IT Manager for Tecnodal Srl.