ARENA adviser spreads false information about travel alert by the United States

ARENA party adviser Carlos Araujo spread false information on networks about a new supposed travel alert by the US State Department to El Salvador.

“Not only some of us in El Salvador say it. This is why we raise our voices. For the thousands of innocent people who owe nothing and are being tortured in the Bukele prisons,” said Araujo. However, the United States Embassy in El Salvador denied the alleged new alert and reported that the information for all countries is only being updated in order to remove obsolete links regarding COVID-19.

It should be noted that, since the implementation of security measures, El Salvador has become an attractive tourist destination for internationals from all over the world. So far this year alone, 1.6 million visitors have been received.

