ARENA and FMLN protected their officials accused of corruption

During the Special Session of impeachment against the former deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Erick García, held yesterday, legislator Caleb Navarro criticized the opposition parties ARENA and FMLN, for protecting their officials, who at the time were accused by corruption offences.

“Every time they have prosecuted a former official for corruption, the traditional parties say it is ‘political persecution,'” Navarro said.

The deputy explained that the traditional parties have several prominent politicians for corruption crimes, including: Lorena Peña, Eugenio Chicas, Sigfrido Reyes and Norman Quijano, but they have never been expelled from their ranks because they defend them.

In this sense, Navarro highlighted the commitment of the current Legislative Assembly to eradicate corruption, “We have approved depriving deputy Erick García, now it is up to the FGR to continue with due process (…) We are not going to cover up anything or anyone , and we will always act by doing the right thing,” he said.

