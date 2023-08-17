Canada’s Northwest Territories in Crisis as Wildfires Threaten Capital City

Hundreds of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories have forced authorities to issue evacuation orders and declare a state of emergency. The fires are threatening the capital city of Yellowknife. The state of emergency allows more resources to be deployed to help combat the fires. The mayor of Yellowknife has also issued a local state of emergency and evacuation orders for some areas as the fires approach. The towns of Ndilo, Dettah, and Ingram Trail are also under evacuation orders. Those unable to leave by road can register for evacuation flights. The situation has escalated rapidly, with strong winds carrying the fire towards the town of Hay River. Evacuees from the South Slave region have been diverted to a new center in St. Albert, Alberta.

As of Wednesday night, there were 236 active fires burning in the Northwest Territories. The smoke from these fires has drifted into the southern US, prompting an air quality alert in Minnesota. The smoke is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The air quality is predicted to reach the “Purple” or “Very Unhealthy” category, and authorities are urging sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities. In response to the fires, the Canadian Armed Forces have been mobilized to provide firefighting personnel and logistical support.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged support to the people of the Northwest Territories, stating that the government has mobilized the necessary resources to help. The wildfires in the Northwest Territories mark the worst fire season on record. Authorities are continuing their efforts to combat the fires and minimize the damage caused.