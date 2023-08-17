Home » Canada’s Northwest Territories in Crisis as Wildfires Threaten Capital City
World

Canada’s Northwest Territories in Crisis as Wildfires Threaten Capital City

by admin
Canada’s Northwest Territories in Crisis as Wildfires Threaten Capital City

Hundreds of wildfires in Canada’s Northwest Territories have forced authorities to issue evacuation orders and declare a state of emergency. The fires are threatening the capital city of Yellowknife. The state of emergency allows more resources to be deployed to help combat the fires. The mayor of Yellowknife has also issued a local state of emergency and evacuation orders for some areas as the fires approach. The towns of Ndilo, Dettah, and Ingram Trail are also under evacuation orders. Those unable to leave by road can register for evacuation flights. The situation has escalated rapidly, with strong winds carrying the fire towards the town of Hay River. Evacuees from the South Slave region have been diverted to a new center in St. Albert, Alberta.

As of Wednesday night, there were 236 active fires burning in the Northwest Territories. The smoke from these fires has drifted into the southern US, prompting an air quality alert in Minnesota. The smoke is expected to move across the state on Thursday. The air quality is predicted to reach the “Purple” or “Very Unhealthy” category, and authorities are urging sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities. In response to the fires, the Canadian Armed Forces have been mobilized to provide firefighting personnel and logistical support.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pledged support to the people of the Northwest Territories, stating that the government has mobilized the necessary resources to help. The wildfires in the Northwest Territories mark the worst fire season on record. Authorities are continuing their efforts to combat the fires and minimize the damage caused.

You may also like

Frenk Kaminski in Partizan | Sport

Maikel Delacalle, critic of his album Códigos (2023)

at least 9 dead – Corriere TV

Iran’s foreign minister visits Saudi Arabia for the...

Russian Vocational Schools to Provide Training for Drone...

TRANSPORT 300 million euros released for the refreshment...

South Korean Police Investigate Fourth Wave of “Bomb...

Fires in Canada, a cloud of smoke hangs...

Pimp Flaco, review of his album Mmmua (2023)

WINDTRE, convention for disabled customer care workers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy