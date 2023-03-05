Also co-written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, author behind the literary successes of Daisy Jones and the Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, My Ex-Friend’s Wedding focuses on four female protagonists.

Take Ariana DeBose e Amanda Seyfried and join forces by presenting them as the protagonists of a commedia. If the mix isn’t enough, then add the signature of Taylor Jenkins Reid to the script. From this promising foundation comes a new comedy announced by Sony Pictures. Is titled My Ex-Friend’s Wedding the new film in production starring two well-known actresses in Hollywood. To strengthen the charm of the film also the screenwriter, now well known for her literary works as Daisy Jones and the Six, Malibu Rising e The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

My Ex-Friend’s Wedding, Ariana DeBose and Amanda Seyfried protagonists of a new comedy

With Arian DeBose picking up awards for her performance in West Side Story and Amanda Seyfried who has won hit after hit on the big and small screens, My Ex-Friend’s Wedding promises great satisfaction. The cast also includes Chloe Fineman e Megan Stalter. The four actresses, according to the first advances released by Variety, will play four friends who will join together to help a fifth friend and imminent bride. She the latter leaves them a rather cryptic message after having particularly raised her elbow. And she, completely drunk, reveals to her old childhood friends that her marriage is a mistake. For this reason, the four women will try to stop the wedding at any cost, helping their childhood friend to get out of that nightmare.

To give an edge to the comedy is also the signature of the screenplay, which involves the newcomer Ashley Rodger and writer Taylor Jenkins Reid. At the moment the latter is enjoying strong attention in Hollywood, considering that some of her literary works will soon become films or TV series. Daisy Jones and the Six has started the run and is available on Prime Video, but also coming soon The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Malibu Rising, respectively on Netflix and Hulu stateside. As it reports Varietyproduction of My Ex-Friend’s Wedding will start by 2023 and the Kay Cannon-directed film will likely hit theaters, though it’s still too early to outline a release date.