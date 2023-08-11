Arizona Woman Discovers Snake in Her Toilet: A Terrifying Bathroom Encounter

Snake Found in Toilet Shocks Arizona Woman

Tucson, Arizona – Michelle Lespron had quite the unsettling surprise when she returned home after being away for several days. Upon entering the bathroom, Lespron discovered a snake inside her toilet. The incident occurred on July 15 and has since garnered attention from all corners.

“I had been gone for four days and I just wanted to go to the bathroom in peace. I lifted the lid and it was curled up. Thank God the lid was closed,” Lespron told The Associated Press.

The shocking encounter left Lespron aghast, and she has been receiving messages from concerned family, friends, and even her high school acquaintances. Rattlesnake Solutions, a Phoenix-based company, recently posted a video filmed by one of their employees, adding to the viral sensation surrounding the incident.

The twenty-second video clip shows the snake being safely removed from the toilet bowl and hissing directly at the camera. Lespron described the general reaction to the footage, saying, “Everyone has the same reaction: My God, it’s my worst nightmare.” Some initially believed it to be a joke with a prop snake. “Even my firm partner said, ‘Ha ha. Nice joke,'” Lespron, who works as a personal injury attorney, added.

Lespron revealed that her father attempted to capture the snake on the same night but was unsuccessful. Taking no chances, she contacted Rattlesnake Solutions the following morning. It took the handler, whom Lespron refers to as “my hero,” three visits over two days to successfully apprehend the black and pink snake. Astonishingly, the handler managed to wrestle with the snake using one hand while recording the entire ordeal with his mobile phone in the other.

Once caught, the snake, measuring between 1 meter and 1.2 meters in length, was released into a suitable natural habitat by the trainer from Rattlesnake Solutions.

Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, mentioned that while it is rare to find reptiles in residences, it is not the first time his staff has encountered a snake in a home. Whipsnakes, like the one found in Lespron’s toilet, have been spotted before.

The incident has had a lasting impact on Lespron, who resorted to using the guest bathroom for three weeks before mustering up the courage to return to her own. She no longer ventures into the bathroom without turning on the lights and always lifts the lid with caution.

For now, this bizarre incident serves as a reminder for homeowners to remain vigilant and expect the unexpected, even within the confines of their bathrooms.

