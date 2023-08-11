Jaime González declined, he is not going to the Mayor of Valledupar

Through a statement to the public opinion, Jaime González Mejía announced his decline in his aspirations for Mayor of Valledupar, a project that had been supported by the New Liberalism.

“In recent months we have tried to build a political process that allows us from the Valledupar mayor’s office to contribute to making things better in our beloved city. We have walked its streets with conviction and passion, we have spoken with people honestly and sincerely, and we have also learned the best of the struggle that each person lives and represents,” González Mejía asserted.

“But today circumstances force me to inform you that for reasons beyond my control and contrary to my desire, I cannot continue with the aspiration to the Mayor’s Office,” he immediately narrowed down.

González Mejía, who had started a campaign two months ago, reiterated that: “I am not willing to negotiate my principles or lose the independence that people see and expect from us.”

“I deeply appreciate every gesture of support and message of encouragement in this shared dream of living in a better city. May God return them multiplied in blessings for you and your families, ”he added.

Finally, Jaime Andrés thanks all the people who accompanied him throughout the process. “The people who accompanied us can feel free to freely and spontaneously support the campaign that is closest to their convictions. God bless you all”.

Thus, there are ten candidates left in the political race for Mayor of Valledupar, awaiting possible adhesions, as has been known in the municipal political arena.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

