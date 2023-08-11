Rome, too low for Beltrán: the River striker goes to Fiorentina – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The viola was the main competitor in the negotiation for the striker born in 2001. His future is now far from the capital. Beltrán will leave for Florence tomorrow

The Roma keep working looking for a new one striker. The negotiation with Marcos Leonardo seems to have interrupted after a tug of war that had been going on for many days now. Among other reasons also the interest on the part of the Giallorossi club for Beltran of the River Plate. As reported by Sportitaliathe captivating class of 2001, however, would be one step away from Fiorentina. The Viola had already been in contact with the player for some time, but Roma were overbearing intruded in the negotiation by formulating an offer for the player deemed too low compared to that of the viola. The agreement with the player’s agents had arrived, but his fate may now be distant from the Capital, in fact the River striker is in departure tomorrow per Firenze. As reported by TgrRaiTuscanythere would also have been a tough clash between the Dg Barone it’s a manager of Roma, which however resulted in the choice of the player in favor of the viola.

August 10, 2023 (change August 10, 2023 | 23:18)

