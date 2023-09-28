Xi Jinping Delivers Important Speech at Reception Celebrating 74th Anniversary of the People’s Republic of China

Headline: President Xi Jinping delivers important speech at reception celebrating the 74th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China

Subtitle: Unity and confidence emphasized as China looks towards a bright future

[City, Country] – The 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China was celebrated with a grand reception at the Great Hall of the People on the evening of the 28th. President Xi Jinping, along with top party and state leaders, attended the event where he delivered a significant speech highlighting the country’s achievements and the path ahead.

During his speech, President Xi emphasized the importance of unity and confidence in shaping China‘s future. He called for strengthening confidence, inspiring the spirit of the people, and working together to overcome obstacles and difficulties. President Xi reiterated the commitment to the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.

The reception was hosted by Li Qiang and attended by influential figures such as Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng. Approximately 800 Chinese and foreign guests came together to celebrate the anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

The banquet hall at the Great Hall of the People was adorned with bright lights and blooming flowers, creating a festive atmosphere. The national emblem stood prominently above the rostrum, with the year number “1949-2023” in large characters, drawing attention against the vibrant red flag backdrop.

The festivities began with President Xi and other party and state leaders entering the banquet hall amid cheers and applause. The audience stood up to sing the national anthem, followed by the stirring “March of the Volunteers.”

In his speech, President Xi expressed gratitude towards the people of all ethnic groups, the People’s Liberation Army, democratic parties, and individuals without party affiliation. He also extended greetings to compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas Chinese communities, along with thanks to friendly countries and international friends who support China‘s modernization drive.

President Xi praised China‘s progress since its founding 74 years ago, noting the country’s journey from poverty to a moderately prosperous society in all respects. He credited the achievement to the united efforts of the people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China. President Xi further highlighted the successful coordination of COVID-19 prevention and control with economic and social development, along with advancements in areas such as technological innovation, green development, and opening up to the outside world.

President Xi acknowledged the challenges and risks China continues to face due to the accelerating changes in the world and the evolving international environment. He emphasized the need to prioritize high-quality development, implement the new development concept comprehensively, and accelerate the construction of a new development pattern. President Xi stressed the importance of meeting the growing needs of the people for a better life, expanding employment, resolving urgent problems, and promoting common prosperity.

Furthermore, President Xi underscored the commitment to the policy of “one country, two systems” and the importance of “patriots governing Hong Kong” and “patriots governing Macao.” He expressed support for the development of Hong Kong and Macao, along with their participation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area project. President Xi also reaffirmed adherence to the one-China principle and the “1992 Consensus” while promoting peaceful cross-Strait relations and achieving the complete reunification of the motherland.

President Xi emphasized peaceful development, mutual benefit, and a win-win strategy of opening up. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding international fairness and justice, practicing true multilateralism, and working towards a shared future for mankind. President Xi called on countries to join hands in responding to global challenges and creating a better future for all.

The reception concluded with Chinese and foreign guests raising their glasses, toasting to the 74th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. They expressed well wishes for China‘s prosperity, happiness, and the everlasting friendship between the Chinese people and people around the world.

The reception was also attended by members of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, high-ranking government officials, and representatives from various organizations and regions of the country. The event brought together a diverse group of individuals to celebrate and reflect on China‘s accomplishments while looking ahead to its promising future.

