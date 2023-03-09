11
An armed commando group tried to rob an armored truck on the runway of the Pudahuel international airport in Santiago de Chile. The commando consisted of at least 12 armed men who broke into the airport runway aboard three vehicles trying to steal a loaded with 32 million dollars. Video images spread on social media portray the shooting between the robbers and the security forces which took place near a cargo plane on which unloading operations were in progress.
