Army and CTI capture a man with 1000 million pesos

The money would apparently be used to purchase coca base paste.

Within the framework of the Ayacucho Plan, inter-institutional actions to combat illicit economies allowed the Ninth Brigade of the National Army, with troops from the Magdalena Battalion, and support from the CTI, to deal a forceful blow to the finances of the criminal gangs dedicated to the business. of drug trafficking

The million-dollar sum of money distributed in 88 packages was transported in the fenders of a private vehicle, apparently the money would be used to purchase coca base paste.

The action in which a man was captured in flagrante delicto for the alleged crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering, was carried out at a checkpoint located in the village of El Cedro de Pitalito, Huila. There, the nervousness of the driver, added to the experience of the soldiers, led to a detailed inspection that concluded with the significant blow to the criminal gangs.

According to preliminary investigations, the driver would come from Popayán and would be destined for the department of Putumayo, where he would apparently have the purpose of buying narcotics.

The Army ratifies the development of unified land operations to guarantee security and well-being, while calling on the community to provide information that allows neutralizing this type of crime, with the promise of absolute confidentiality and a reward for courage. citizen.