In order to promote and sensitize young people to continue with their higher education, the Ministry of Education (MINED), through the National Directorate of Higher Education, with the support of Higher Education Institutions (IES), carried out the official launch of the campaign «Join the U».

This action seeks to increase the population of the higher education system, through a high-impact campaign that encourages the enrollment, return and identification of the student with the university —from an aspirational sense— to be integral professionals under a new approach of quality, inclusion and academic relevance based on the National Higher Education Policy.

«Son 40 las IES that join this project, as well as different media and the MINED. With this joint effort, we will increase the average number of years of study for Salvadorans and we will position ourselves as a system in international lists; we will take giant steps towards quality”, expressed the National Director of Higher Education, Christian Aparicio.

Similarly, he assured that this campaign aims to promote, disseminate and identify academic opportunities for young people to join Higher Education and that, together (through education) we join the challenge of educating them.

For her part, Marcela Sorto, a university student, welcomes this campaign, since it is full of motivation, courage and, above all, a positive vision for the country’s youth; This campaign comes to create paths of aspiration and personal improvement, allowing each young person to choose to continue shaping their lives, based on academic growth.

«Higher Education is one of the main drivers of evolution in our society; That is why investing in education is something vital, it allows us not only to train as professionals, but also provides us with new ways of thinking and acquiring problem-solving skills,” Sorto said.

The launch was attended by the Vice Minister of Education, Ricardo Cardona, the President of the Development Bank of El Salvador (BANDESAL), Mario Salazar; the President of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for El Salvador (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez; the National Director of Higher Education, Christian Aparicio; rectors of the different HEIs, students, teachers, fathers and mothers of families.