The police search was successful: on Friday evening, just over 24 hours after the crime, special forces arrested a 27-year-old. He is strongly suspected of having injured a 23-year-old Gambian so badly that he succumbed to his injuries in a clinic shortly afterwards.

As previously reported, the two men initially got into a verbal argument around 5 p.m. on Thursday. In the course of this, the 27-year-old is said to have stabbed the 23-year-old with a knife. Despite a large-scale manhunt that was immediately initiated, the 27-year-old initially managed to escape.

20-strong investigative team

A 20-strong investigative team set up at the Tübingen Criminal Police Office worked flat out to clarify the fact that had happened in the heart of Tübingen in the most popular park.

Various images that had been made available to the police by witnesses were also evaluated. Friends of the man who mourned his death in the park on Friday also handed over a video to the police.

In the course of Friday, the 27-year-old was identified as a suspect and in the evening, around 9 p.m., was arrested without resistance by special forces from the police headquarters at his home address in Tübingen, as the police announced on Saturday.

The officers found evidence in his apartment, including parts of the clothing allegedly worn in the crime. A knife was found near the scene of the crime on Thursday evening. It is still being investigated whether this could be the murder weapon.



The 27-year-old, who is known to the police for violent and drug-related offences, is currently exercising his right to refuse to testify. Therefore, the investigations into the exact background of the dispute are still ongoing.

Mayor Palmer speculates on Facebook about victims and crime backgrounds

As the police announced on Saturday, the victim was known to the police for drug trafficking. She had not provided any information on this until then and referred to his personal rights. Tübingen’s Lord Mayor Boris Palmer quickly had it talked about a dispute among dealers. It should now be determined whether the dispute between the men was actually about a drug deal.

At the request of the public prosecutor’s office in Tübingen, the accused, who is a Croatian national, was brought before the magistrate at the district court in Tübingen on Saturday, who issued an arrest warrant against the accused and implemented it.