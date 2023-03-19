Islamabad: Imran Khan’s lawyer has given a statement in the court that Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz has been arrested by the police. They were transferred to the prisoners’ van. Later he was released.

On the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer, the judge ordered the police to bring Shibli Faraz to the court immediately. On which the court was told that the police had released Shibli Faraz.

It should be noted that on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance, PTI workers have pelted stones on the police. Shelling of tear gas has also been done.