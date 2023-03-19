Home News Arrest and release of Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz
News

Arrest and release of Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz

by admin
Arrest and release of Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz

Islamabad: Imran Khan’s lawyer has given a statement in the court that Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff Shibli Faraz has been arrested by the police. They were transferred to the prisoners’ van. Later he was released.

On the request of Imran Khan’s lawyer, the judge ordered the police to bring Shibli Faraz to the court immediately. On which the court was told that the police had released Shibli Faraz.

It should be noted that on the occasion of Imran Khan’s appearance, PTI workers have pelted stones on the police. Shelling of tear gas has also been done.

See also  Inflation, bills and rising prices: six tips to cut consumption at home

You may also like

Petro will be part of the Ibero-American Summit...

22 school buses on fire in Rome, huge...

Esmeraldas in Road Emergency – La Hora newspaper

Aguazul student will represent Casanare in the program...

The peak of festival sweeping arrives ahead of...

Pioli, I immediately change pace to hit the...

Approval of Vaesken’s management’s 2022 budget went unnoticed

Audios of Aída Merlano would reveal campaign financing...

Found dead the journalist ‘Pat’ Trivulzio – Piedmont

SEIZE CARS AND CONTRABAND FUEL TO THE VALUE...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy