Arrest in the fight between the judge and the restaurant owner in Istanbul! – Recent news

Olay 29 April day Bakirkoy It happened in Kartaltepe Mahallesi Lavanta Sokak. Suspect while reversing with his vehicle Firaz H. Çorlu Criminal Court of First Instance Judge Mehmet K.Slightly crashed into .’s vehicle. The argument that broke out between Fıraz H. and Mehmet K. soon turned into a fist fight. At that time, it was seen that Mehmet K.’s daughter was with him. Suspect Firaz H. judge beaten ve threatening He was arrested for allegedly

“The JUDGE SAID, ‘I’LL DRIVE YOU, I’LL DRIVE YOU, YOU’LL SEE WHO I AM'”

Kartaltepe Police StationIn his statement in Firaz H., “While I was parking my vehicle, I lightly touched a vehicle that was in my blind spot. Then I got out of my vehicle to check the damage status. There was an argument between us and the owner of the vehicle, ‘Who are you?’ When I asked him, the person said, “Look, it is written by a judge, bear, bear, bear, are you blind? I am a judge, it says there too.” I said, “You can be a judge, but you have no right to swear at me.” He cursed and insulted me. He threatened me. “Are you a bully? Now I’ll get you fired, I’ll make you crawl, you’ll see who I am,” he said.

“HE TRIED TO ATTACK ME WITH THE POLICE”

Explaining that the judge hugged the judge after seeing the police vehicle passing by, Fıraz H. said, “When I pushed the person to protect and defend myself, the person punched my jaw with his right hand. I fell to the ground with the impact of the blow. Meanwhile, the person stepped on me and kicked me in the stomach many times. “He intervened. He grabbed my throat again. I also hung my head because I was close to the person, because there was no other move I could do. Police teams came and separated the incident. He tried to attack me in the presence of the police. I defended myself,” he said.

“HE ATTENDED DARP IN THE WAY IT WAS COMING TO MY NOSE”

In his statement, the complainant judge Mehmet K. said, “On the day of the incident, the suspect hit my car, and then he made bullying gestures and insulted me and cursed me. I tried to prevent the person when he was going to make a move on me. He made me lie on the ground. He assaulted me three times, hitting my nose. He threatened to kill me. The police intervened. The suspect escaped from the police and kicked me again, I fell to the ground. I was hit on the head with my nose. I am complaining about the suspect who insulted me, threatened me, and said. Fıraz H., who was sent to Bakırköy Palace of Justice after his proceedings at the police station, was transferred to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace for his arrest on charges of ‘threat’ and ‘intentional injury’ following his statement at the prosecutor’s office.

“I couldn’t stand and threw my head”

In his statement here, Fıraz H. stated that he acted more carefully when he learned that the person was the judge, and said, “His daughter came and said, ‘Daddy, let’s go.’ “He started hitting me again. I didn’t curse him, I didn’t threaten him.” Judgeship, Fıraz H.’s “deliberate injuryHe decided to be arrested for the crime.

Click for Other Current News