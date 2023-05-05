National Army points out that the incorporations of men have decreased

From the National Army of Colombia they have perceived a decrease in the recruitment of men in terms of military service, a phenomenon contrary to that of the country’s women, in which there has been an increase in their enlistment to the institution.

Colonel Alexander Rojas, director of Recruitment and Reserve Control of the National Army, told W Radio that in 2023 they have only managed to recruit less than 16,000 men.

“We are going to incorporate 15,348 men who will be part of the same contingent as the women, it has been a little more difficult and this is a challenge that the women have set us, a competition, that is why the call to the men so that in the fifteen days The remaining ones that we have left, make their presentation in the military units and districts and can resolve their military situation.”

Rojas reminded the young people that the mandatory military service in the country has not changed, so it is important that they resolve their situation, and pointed out the repercussions for the National Army for not completing its recruitment goals.

“Service for men is mandatory, there are no modifications in the laws that govern the military situation (…) Not having 100% of the goal will reduce our foot strength and it will affect us operationally, but We maintain the commitment to sustain ourselves and keep fulfilling the people with security and with all the missions and capabilities that the National Army has, “said the Colonel on W Radio.

Given the recent increase in women who want to join the National Army, Colonel Alexander Rojas, director of Recruitment and Reserve Control of the National Army, pointed out that there are 2,500 places for the next contingents, so they are welcome to belong to the Institution.

“In the first contingent we had an incorporation of 1,296 women who were incorporated during the first two days that were planned for the incorporation, in view of the reception we increased the incorporation goal for this second contingent and we are going to incorporate three more platoons, 1,400 women who will be part of the second contingent. The invitation is for them to come to the military districts as of May 15 and take part, those young women who do not make it still have 2,500 places for the next contingents”.

Women in the National Army

After more than 25 years since the National Army did not open a call for women to enlist in the ranks of the Colombian Armed Forces, as of Friday, February 17, 2023, hundreds of citizens began to provide their voluntary military service.

Although with this first call they planned to incorporate 1,296 women, the military authorities were pleasantly surprised when the registration period ended: the number of citizens who registered exceeded the number that, due to this, many will have to postpone their entry into the Army for the following calls.

“It was planned to incorporate some 1,200 women by contingent, but pleasantly the first day the total goal of the year was met and many were postponed for the three remaining calls. In Montería, for example, we had 30 places and 300 people showed up,” said the director of Recruitment of the National Army and in charge of incorporation, Colonel Alexander Rojas, in dialogue with the newspaper El Tiempo.

According to the figures known by the Bogotá newspaper, Bogotá and the Eje Cafetero were the areas of the country where the most incorporations were registered while, by region, the number of citizens who enlisted were: 93 in the North, 60 in the South, 80 in the East, 196 in the West and 867 in the Center.

The director of Recruitment of the National Army indicated to the same outlet that, in total, the women will serve for 12 months, of which three will be assigned to “military training”, after which they will swear the flag and be sent to support issues of security in the military cantons, among others.

“This is a historical process, we have not had women in the ranks providing military service since the 1990s, between 1997 and 1998. But we have always had women in the ranks (…) It was very nice to see women from the first day registering, projecting themselves with some extraordinary life stories”, Colonel Rojas expressed to the newspaper El Tiempo.

Image of some of the women who are part of the first female contingent this year. National Army Recruitment Command

The director of Recruitment of the National Army took advantage of his interview with the newspaper El Tiempo to clarify that, under no circumstances, the women who have registered will be sent to attend public order missions “because this work is exclusive to professional soldiers.”

It is worth mentioning that, in the event that at the end of their voluntary service, women wish to continue their military career as officers or non-commissioned officers, they will be able to access a special line of credit with Icetex or a 30% discount on tuition, according to the same medium. with Infobae

