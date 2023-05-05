Home » “6 minutes for health” – Diabetes Prevention Project
"6 minutes for health" – Diabetes Prevention Project

"6 minutes for health" – Diabetes Prevention Project

The press conference for the presentation of the new project “6 minutes for health” – diabetes prevention was held today at the Virtus Alfasigma house.

In addition to the CEO of Virtus Segafredo Luca Baraldi, also Elisa Tassi, owner of the Farmacia del Porto, Alessandra Sforza, Head of the Endocrinology Unit of the Local Health Authority of Bologna, Lorenzo Tomassini, spokesperson for the Vivere la Città Association and Roberta Toschi, President of the Commission Health Councilor of the Municipality of Bologna.

During the presentation, the initiative in which Virtus Segafredo Bologna will take part was announced: at the Virtus Segafredo Arena, from 7 May until the end of the championship, before the matches and during the long half-time interval, all fans who wish will be able to submit to the examination of glycated hemoglobin and obtain a reliable and free report in just 6 minutes.

