Arrested for robbing a teenager – Diario La Hora

Evidence. The cell phone and the weapon were removed by the police.

A teenager and an adult were apprehended after apparently stealing the belongings of a 15-year-old teenager. The event was recorded yesterday, Thursday May 25, 2023 in Ambato.

On Machángara street, next to Parque Lineal, the minor was intercepted by two subjects who threatening him with shouts, insults and a knife they snatched his belongings and then left in a headlong run.

Procedure

National Police personnel when they find themselves removing people who consume alcoholic beverages on public roads, they intercepted the defendants when noticing that they had a suspicious attitude. Those involved minutes later were identified by his victim.

Bryan M. and John M. were apprehended as alleged perpetrators of the act, for which they were transferred to the Hospital Municipal for the respective evaluation.

The accused adolescent was transferred to the Center for Adolescent Offenders to wait for your process, while John M. entered the Transitional Assurance Center awaiting the ruling of the competent authority. (VAB)