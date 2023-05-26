Home » Google Pixel 7a test conclusion after 2 weeks – technology sloth
by admin
We had to wait a long time for the new Google mid-range smartphone, now the Pixel 7a has finally appeared. New 90Hz 6.1 inch OLED display, the Tensor G2 chip from the big Pixel 7s, new camera and much more. Unfortunately also with the price.

Positive:
– Camera
– performance (but not always)
– Pure Android and updates
– One-hand mode & vibration motor (operation)

Neutral:
– Display
– Speaker
– battery (just straight)

Negative:
– Fingerprint sensor
– only as 128GB version
– no power supply, only USB 2.0 cable included
– Price too high in the current pixel universe

