Home » Sampdoria-Sassuolo ends 2-2, Quagliarella leaves in tears | First page
Health

Sampdoria-Sassuolo ends 2-2, Quagliarella leaves in tears | First page

by admin
Sampdoria-Sassuolo ends 2-2, Quagliarella leaves in tears | First page

Sampdoria closes the home season with a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in Marassi. On the final day, the blucerchiati – already relegated – will go to Naples, but today the fans were able to dedicate a standing ovation to Fabio Quagliarella.

QUAGLIARELLA: ‘I WANT TO CONTINUE PLAYING HERE TO GET BACK IN SERIE A’

Stankovic’s side took an early lead with a goal from Gabbiadini capitalizing on a mistake by Ferrari, then Berardi and Matheus Henrique overturned it before Erlic’s own goal with two minutes remaining. It was Sampdoria’s last match in Serie A at its stadiumthe fans responded with applause and emotion for their captain.

THE TEARS OF QUAGLIARELLA, THE STANDING OVATION OF MARASSI

See also  Saved at age 62 with three surgeries in one session - Medicine

You may also like

Tor Vergata University study presented for the treatment...

Lazio. Andrea Urbani new Regional Health Director

Psychiatrists, 700 highly dangerous patients free in Italy...

More space at the Mafalda Luce Center for...

Stomach pain from period: what to take and...

Anti-inflammatory diet, what it is and how to...

here are 5 damage it can do

Sampdoria Sassuolo result 2-2. Quagliarella comes out in...

Bioavailability: how to improve the absorption of nutrients...

Covid rears its head in Spain, +92% deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy