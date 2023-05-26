Sampdoria-Sassuolo ends 2-2, Quagliarella leaves in tears | First page

Sampdoria closes the home season with a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo in Marassi. On the final day, the blucerchiati – already relegated – will go to Naples, but today the fans were able to dedicate a standing ovation to Fabio Quagliarella.

QUAGLIARELLA: ‘I WANT TO CONTINUE PLAYING HERE TO GET BACK IN SERIE A’

Stankovic’s side took an early lead with a goal from Gabbiadini capitalizing on a mistake by Ferrari, then Berardi and Matheus Henrique overturned it before Erlic’s own goal with two minutes remaining. It was Sampdoria’s last match in Serie A at its stadiumthe fans responded with applause and emotion for their captain.

THE TEARS OF QUAGLIARELLA, THE STANDING OVATION OF MARASSI