News

by admin
Arrested for the crime of prisoner escape

Moments in which the patrols of the National Police quadrant carried out registration and control in the Cola de Caballo invasion, in Valledupar, a subject was captured for the crime of prisoner escape.

The apprehended responds to the name of Carlos Nájera, 23, who apparently was involved in a fight over the theft of cell phones.

“There was a crowd of people where they stated that a young man had stolen some people with a knife, we immediately began to carry out a patrol plan for the sector, observing a person with the same characteristics previously described, immediately a I searched a person and found a knife in his possession,” explained the National Police.

Faced with this situation, a background check was carried out on Nájera, yielding a positive result due to an active home measure and at that moment, apparently, he tried to flee showing a grotesque and defiant attitude towards the police, for which reason it was necessary to ask for the support of the police. other neighboring quadrants. Likewise, this subject invited the community of the sector to attack the uniformed officers in order to flee.

The patrols made him aware of his rights as a detainee and he was left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office for the aforementioned punishable offense.

