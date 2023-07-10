Quaker State 400 live updates: Top moments from Atlanta Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series’ July schedule continues Sunday with the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as NASCAR’s top stars battle it out over 260 laps on the 1.54-mile quad-oval track in Hampton, Georgia.

The green flag dropped at 7 p.m. ET., and we’ve got you covered with all the action from start to finish.

Here are the top moments!

Setting the stage

Ahead of the action, FOX Sports‘ Bob Pockrass broke down what and who to watch out for in Sunday’s race.

What a moment

A pair of legends, Kevin Harvick and Richard Childress, led the pack after Childress gave a moving command to get things going. Fans in attendance held up the number three in unison in homage to the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Caution!

The first caution flag of the night went up after Harrison Burton spun out of control coming around a corner. Fortunately for him, his No. 21 car sustained minimal damage.

Changing positions

Things stayed close throughout the first stage, and Joey Logano powered his way to first place with this daring move.

Photo. Finish.

Your naked eye might not catch the winner of this riveting Stage 1 battle. Luckily for NASCAR though, their high-tech cameras captured the moment perfectly, revealing Ryan Blaney as the Stage 1 victor after he executed a smooth pass.

