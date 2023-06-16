Arrested with 628 doses of bazuco in Neiva

A man known as the ‘Nome’, was arrested with a large amount of drugs.

The National Police managed to capture in flagrante an individual known as “Nomo” for the crime of drug trafficking. The operation was carried out by members of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section, who carried out a search and raid in the José Antonio Galán neighborhood of commune 06 in the city of Neiva.

“Nomo”, a resident of this sector and recognized by the community for his criminal activities, was caught in his home in possession of 628 doses of bazuco ready to be sold. The capture of this person represents a hard blow to micro-trafficking in the area.

It should be noted that “Nomo” has three criminal records for drug trafficking and one for theft. Now, he will be made available to the competent authorities under charges of trafficking, manufacturing and possession of narcotics. It will be a guarantee control judge who decides your judicial situation.

It may interest you: They investigate the crime of a man in San Andrés, Tello

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, Commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, called on citizens to continue reporting any suspicious activity related to micro-trafficking through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol. .

Recent

In another incident, uniformed personnel from quadrant 01 attached to the Aipe Police Station, through prevention activities on the road that leads to the department of Tolima, managed to capture 03 subjects in flagrante delicto.

It is noteworthy that by searching an intermunicipal transport vehicle, a suitcase was found, inside which contained approximately 600 grams of marijuana, and thanks to the information of the passengers, the capture of these individuals was achieved.

These people were turned over to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics, where a guarantee control judge will define their judicial situation.