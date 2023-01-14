Apps like Lensa, Snapchat and META are taking social media by storm with the use of Artificial Intelligence, and brands can capitalize on this trend.

San Francisco, USA January 11, Augmented reality, face filters and avatars on social networks are becoming more popular among the new generations, however, these technologies can also benefit brands during campaign activations.

One example is Lensa, an artificial intelligence photo app created by Prisma Labs that is currently flooding social media, where users can see themselves reimagined as princesses, anime characters, or celestial beings. It is a photo editing app, supported by AI algorithms, that processes and creates images using a filter that changes the appearance.

On the other hand, movie campaigns like Avatar: The Path of Water, by James Cameron, are using augmented reality to attract more users to an immersive experience on social networks. Through Snapchat, which has a community of 360 million users, they created an augmented reality test that turns people’s faces into Na’vi from their cell phones. The app technology has the ability to change the appearance and transform the mouth, eyes, head shape, hair and skin so that users can look like a character from the world of Pandora.

Also, one of the most recent examples occurred last December when META launched custom avatars on WhatsApp, which are characters that can be individualized. These can be sent and received in the form of ‘stickers’ of a total of 36 models that reflect different emotions and actions.

A brand filter

For Mariana Carreón, strategic planning director of another, the world agency with the largest offer of services in the Latin American market, brands can take advantage of AI and avatars to get closer to consumers.

“They are an expression tool, the reflection of a search to transmit identity and find a safe place in the virtual space to show a better version of oneself. Artificial intelligence and avatars are a reliable reflection of people’s preferences, they have become a mirror of actions and behaviors that transcend the physical world to settle in the virtual universe, in such a way that brands and companies that monitor these digital spaces and behaviors will be closer to people and will be able to identify from this other angle of reality what they can offer their audiences in a more relevant and significant way”, he said.

How to get on this trend?

Carreón pointed out that there are several types of strategies that experts can implement to take advantage of this technology:

Monitoring the trends that are shaping the AI ​​and the avatars.

Create proprietary AI systems to track and identify trends.

Generation of avatars in different virtual spaces to create a closer connection with your audiences.

He added that the more traditional brands do not take risks when using AI and avatars, on the contrary, they demonstrate the ability to adapt to a constantly changing context.

Finally, the expert expressed that AI and avatars are a cultural manifestation of what happens in the virtual universe and as such, they are in constant transformation.

“Today both are the gateway to a much larger and more complex world that is beginning to take shape and that will grow exponentially, there is no need to be afraid, you have to be present, get involved and try to navigate as naturally as possible, only in this way. , we will secure a place in people’s lives for years to come,” he said.