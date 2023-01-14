LONDON – Prince Harry increasingly sounds like a threat to the Royal Family. That now he doesn’t really know how to behave, even in view of the coronation of King Charles in London, scheduled for May 6th. After the revelations of “Spare” against the family and especially against his brother Williamnow the rebel duke has given an interview to the journalist and acquaintance Bryony Gordon of Daily Telegraph which begins with an announcement that will shake the wrists at Buckingham Palace: “Spare”, i.e. his bestselling autobiography as “escort man” of the Royal Family, is only part of what Harry has in the barrel.