Home World Prince Harry’s warning: “I have another 400 pages removed from ‘Spare’. Papa Carlo and William would never forgive me”
World

Prince Harry’s warning: “I have another 400 pages removed from ‘Spare’. Papa Carlo and William would never forgive me”

by admin
Prince Harry’s warning: “I have another 400 pages removed from ‘Spare’. Papa Carlo and William would never forgive me”

LONDON – Prince Harry increasingly sounds like a threat to the Royal Family. That now he doesn’t really know how to behave, even in view of the coronation of King Charles in London, scheduled for May 6th. After the revelations of “Spare” against the family and especially against his brother Williamnow the rebel duke has given an interview to the journalist and acquaintance Bryony Gordon of Daily Telegraph which begins with an announcement that will shake the wrists at Buckingham Palace: “Spare”, i.e. his bestselling autobiography as “escort man” of the Royal Family, is only part of what Harry has in the barrel.

See also  South Korea's rocket test leads to hundreds of people calling the police | South Korea's rocket test | Hundreds of people calling the police | South Korea's military | Solid fuel launch vehicle |

You may also like

Usa, new classified documents found at President Biden’s...

Usa, other secret papers found in President Biden’s...

The Russian spy supership in action between Sicily...

Challenger 2, the new British Army tank

Battle in Luetzerath Wood, ten thousand against the...

Germany, clashes between eco-activists and police in Lützerath....

Pope to the children of the John XXIII...

Iran, London condemns the killing of former deputy...

Stampede in Itaewon: Investigation report released, senior officials...

Germany, clashes between ecologists and police in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy