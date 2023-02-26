Today in Serbia, the morning temperature will be from 0°C in the north to 9°C in the south, and the maximum from 3°C in the north to even 20°C in the south.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbia: On Sunday, it will be colder with rain, sleet and snow in the north and west, and much warmer and drier in the south and east of Serbia. There will be a big temperature difference between the north and the south of Serbia due to the presence of a narrow frontal zone over the central regions of Serbia that separates cold and warm air. Moderate northerly winds, and strong southerly and southwesterly winds in the south of Serbia. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 0°C in the north to 9°C in the south, and maximum from 3°C in the north to even 20°C in the south. In the evening, sleet and snow in the western and northern regions, and rain in the south.

White City: Cloudy and colder with sleet and snow on Sunday. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 1°C, maximum 3°C. Light sleet and snow in the evening.

Niš: On Sunday, it will still be warm for this time of year in the south of Serbia with variable cloudiness with short-term rain. At the end of the day, cooling and rain. Wind weak to moderate from the south and south-west, at the end of the day north. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is around 8°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 16°C.

Užice region: Colder on Sunday with rain, sleet and snow. Wind weak to moderate from the north. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 1°C to 4°C, and maximum from 4°C to 8°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, colder with snow and up to 3°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: Cloudy and colder with sleet and snow on Sunday. Moderate northerly wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature from 0°C to 2°C, and maximum from 3°C to 4°C. Light sleet and snow in the evening.

Novi Sad: Cloudy and colder with sleet and snow on Sunday. Moderate northerly wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 0°C, maximum 3°C. Light sleet and snow in the evening.

Subotica: Cloudy and colder with sleet and snow on Sunday. Moderate northerly wind. Blood pressure below normal. Morning temperature around 0°C, maximum 3°C. Light sleet and snow in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday mostly cloudy with occasional rain in the south and east of Serbia, and in the west and north with sleet and wet snow in some places. There will also be dry intervals, and cloud cover moves from the southwest to the north and northeast with sporadic precipitation. North and northeast wind. Blood pressure above normal. Morning temperature from 0°C in the north to 5°C in the south, and maximum from 3°C in the north and west to 10°C in the south of Serbia. Rain, sleet and snow in the evening. Tuesday small increase in temperature and dry weather in the first part of the day, and later in the afternoon and evening the rain comes from the south and moves to the north of Serbia. On Wednesday cloudy with occasional rain.

(WORLD)