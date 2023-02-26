news-txt”>

(ANSA) – AVEZZANO, FEBRUARY 25 – Everything is ready in Avezzano for tomorrow, the day of the “defuse” operation of the 1000 lb Mark 65 bomb of the Second World War, codenamed AN-M65, found on February 11 during the excavation of a house in the center. In action 80 ‘anti-jackals’ cameras, more than 70 security operators and over 150 volunteers. At 8.30 all citizens residing in the safeguarded area must have left their homes, as established by the ordinance signed yesterday by the mayor Giovanni Di Pangrazio.



From 6 to 8.30 there will be an absolute ban on access to the entire area within a radius of 1481 meters from the place where the bomb was recovered. Only “vehicles forced to access for evacuation needs, service vehicles of the Forces of Order, Civil Protection and Fire Brigade, medical aid vehicles and other authorized vehicles will be authorized to transit.



Once the evacuation phase of the approximately 20,000 residents has been completed, the bomb squad of the Italian Army of the 6th Engineer Pioneers Regiment of Rome will start the activities of defusing and removing the 454-kilo bomb. There will be three operational phases that will involve the bomb squad: despotting, loading and transport of the bomb, for blasting in a quarry in nearby Massa d’Albe. Over 100 volunteers from the Civil Protection (municipal and regional) committed to giving support to the population. To prevent any looting actions, the municipal administration activated the motion sensors of the 80 video surveillance cameras, already present in the area. On the basis of the municipal Civil Protection Plan, 5 waiting areas with gazebos have been identified which will act as “information points” for the population.



Many businesses and shopping centres, outside the “red” zone, have brought forward the opening to 7:00 to accommodate the evacuated citizens. Many, however, have already moved to second homes in Adriatic locations, many young people will spend the day on the ski fields in nearby tourist resorts, others will be guests of relatives in the hamlets, still others have joined their student children in Rome.



(ANSA).

