Milan and Napoli were expected. Rome and Lazio could be there. Atalanta no, this year did not seem to be the case. Torino was not even listed. And instead, after three days, here are the “magnificent six” at the head of the championship, an unexpected crowd, with Inter at one point and Juventus-Fiorentina at two. Together yes, passionately who knows. Without anyone having made the full path: from eleven championships there was not at least one team with full points at this point in the tournament.