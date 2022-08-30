Home Sports Serie A, three-match table: Milan, Rome, Naples, Lazio, Turin and Atalanta
Sports

by admin
After 3 days at the top of the standings there are Naples, Milan, Lazio, Rome, Dea and grenade. Unexpected balance that relaunches Serie A compared to France and Germany, where Psg and Bayern are unbeatable

Milan and Napoli were expected. Rome and Lazio could be there. Atalanta no, this year did not seem to be the case. Torino was not even listed. And instead, after three days, here are the “magnificent six” at the head of the championship, an unexpected crowd, with Inter at one point and Juventus-Fiorentina at two. Together yes, passionately who knows. Without anyone having made the full path: from eleven championships there was not at least one team with full points at this point in the tournament.

