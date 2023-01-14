LIGNANO. Pordenone didn’t go beyond a disappointing stalemate against the precarious Virtus Verona, at the end of a match that didn’t know how to give great emotions.

For mister Di Carlo’s neroverdi it is the seventh draw in the championship: a half-braking which, pending the results on the other fields, risks bringing the lizards back into the role of pursuers.

PORDENONE – VIRTUS VERONA 0-0

PORDENONE (4-3-1-2): party 6.5; Zammarini 6, Bruscagin 6, Ajeti 6, Benedetti 5.5; Torrasi 6 (38′ st Destito sv), Burrai 6, Giorico 5.5; Piscopo 6 (11’st Deli 6); Palombi 6 (21′ st Candellone 6), Dubickas 6. On the bench: Martinez, Giust, Andreoni, Pinato, Maset, Ingrosso, Negro, Puzzangara, Baldassar. Coach: Di Carlo 6.

VIRTUS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Sibi 6.5; Faedo 6, Cella 6, Ruggero 6; Daffara 6, Tronchin 6 (29′ st Vesentini 6), Lonardi 6, Amadio 6 (17′ st Talarico 6); Gomez 6; Fabbro 6 (29′ st Manfrin 5.5), Danti 6 (38′ st Casarotto sv). On the bench: Giacomel, Siaulys, Mazzolo, Sinan, Santi, Priore, Munaretti. Coach: Fresco 6.

REFEREE: Diop of Treviglio 6.

NOTE: Booked: Daffara, Burrai and Lonardi. Corners: 5-1. Recovery: 1′; 5′. Spectators 518.