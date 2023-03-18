Pohang-Gangwon 1-1 draw… Undefeated in 4 matches in Pohang, undefeated in 4 matches in Gangwon

Professional soccer K League 1 Gwangju FC Asani (Photo = Provided by the Professional Football Federation)

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Ji-hyeok = Gwangju FC, a professional football K-League 1 (first division) promoted team, escaped from a two-game losing streak with a sweeping victory over Incheon United.

Gwangju won 5-0 in the 4th round of the Hana 1 Q K League 1 2023 against Incheon held at the Gwangju Soccer Stadium on the 18th with Asani’s hat-trick.

After winning the opening game, Gwangju (2 wins, 2 losses, 6 points), which had lost consecutively to FC Seoul (0-2) and Jeonbuk Hyundai (0-2), entered the competition for the top ranks by reporting a victory in 3 games. climbed to 3rd

As can be seen from the result of 5 goals, Gwangju consistently pressed Incheon and gave home fans a great victory. This is the record for most goals scored by a team this season.

It was a game where Gwangju, which was promoted to K-League 1 by winning the K-League 2 (Part 2) last season, could confirm the fierce attack power.

Incheon (1 win, 1 draw, 2 losses, 4 points) could not continue the upward trend of the 3rd round victory.

Gwangju’s ‘Albanian Express’ Asani, who newly joined this season, scored 3 goals and stood at the center of victory. Asani, who scored the winning goal in the opening game against Suwon Samsung, took the lead in scoring with four goals.

In the 8th minute of the game, Asani connected Doo Hyun-seok’s pass with a left-footed shot and shook Incheon’s net. Um Ji-seong scored an additional goal in the 19th minute.

Incheon had a chance to chase with a penalty kick in the first half, but Hernandez failed to lead it into a goal. It was blocked by Gwangju goalkeeper Kim Kyung-min’s save.

Gwangju, which led 2-0 in the first half, took the lead 3-0 with Lee Hee-gyun’s goal in the 4th minute of the second half.

Asani then scored consecutive goals in the 23rd and 26th minutes of the second half to complete the hat-trick.

The match between Pohang Steelers and Gangwon FC at Pohang Steel Yard ended in a 1-1 draw.

Gangwon took the lead with Gallego’s goal in the 18th minute of the first half, but Pohang turned the game around thanks to Lee Ho-jae’s equalizer in the 45th minute of the second half when Pohang was losing.

Lee Ho-jae is the 3rd goal of the season.

Pohang (2 wins, 2 draws, 8 points) followed lead Ulsan Hyundai (9 points) by continuing their undefeated streak in the opening 4 games in a row. Gangwon (2 draws, 2 losses, 2 points) failed in their first win challenge.

