Ascension weekend: where in the north does it get really crowded? | > – News

As of: 05/18/2023 6:22 p.m So far there have been no major traffic jams in the north over the long Father’s Day weekend. Experts initially expect traffic calming. The risk of traffic jams remains – also because of construction sites.

The ADAC initially expects the greatest delays on the way to the coasts, among other things. Also because of the many construction sites in the north, including on the A1 and the A7, drivers have to be patient. In front of Hamburg’s Elbe Tunnel, the Automobile Club expects obstructions to the north and south. Longer waiting times on the A1 from the Maschener Kreuz can also be expected in the direction of the Baltic Sea via Hamburg. Autobahn GmbH Nord advises you to take the A7 or A261 and the B75 in the direction of Hamburg-Centrum and Lübeck.

Construction site causes delays on A1

Already on Wednesday and Thursday there were longer waiting times on the motorways, especially in the area of ​​construction sites – for example on the A1: Traffic between Bargteheide and Reinfeld (Schleswig-Holstein) stopped in the direction of Lübeck. A bridge is being renewed in this area, so fewer lanes are available there. There were also traffic jams on the A1 between Bramsche and Neuenkirchen/Vörden, the A2 between Bad Eilsen and Lauenau and the A7 between the Walsrode and Dorfmark triangle. The high volume of traffic around Ascension Day was expected in view of excursions and short vacations: in Lower Saxony, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, among other things, there is no school on Friday, in Hamburg the week-long vacation is coming to an end.

High point of the return wave on Sunday afternoon

While the ADAC expects significantly less traffic for Saturday, it should be full again on Sunday – then the wave of return journeys will start. Experts expect the climax from the afternoon to the evening. According to the automobile club, leaving the motorway is usually only worthwhile in traffic jams longer than ten kilometers or in the event of a complete closure, since the alternative routes are often full quickly. If you want to avoid the traffic jams completely, you should also leave as early or late as possible.

There is also a risk of traffic jams on the A23 and in front of Fehmarn

Anyone returning from the North Sea coast in Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday is likely to face the biggest traffic jam on the A23 in front of the Hamburg-Northwest triangle, where it becomes one-lane due to a construction site in the direction of Hamburg. The A1 near Reinfeld, around ten kilometers southwest of Lübeck, could also become a bottleneck again because of the bridge renewal. Traffic experts are also forecasting traffic jams further north near Heiligenhafen at the transition from the A1 to the B207 just before Fehmarn.

Ascension Day: Where are there more traffic jams in the north on the holiday weekend?

According to the ADAC, the following routes have the greatest risk of traffic jams on the days around Ascension Day in the north:

trunk roads to and from the coast

A1 Cologne – Osnabrück – Bremen

A1 Bremen – Hamburg – Lübeck

A2 Berlin – Hannover – Dortmund

A7 Hamburg – Hanover – Kassel

A7 Hamburg – Flensburg

A27 Walsrode – Bremen

A29 Oldenburg – Wilhelmshaven

A36 Wolfenbüttel – Bernburg interchange

A39 Wolfsburg – Braunschweig

A39 Hamburg – Lueneburg

Greater Hamburg

Luebeck area

