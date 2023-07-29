Home » Ashura Day was celebrated with religious devotion and respect across the country
Ashura Day was celebrated with religious devotion and respect across the country

Ashura Day was celebrated with religious devotion and respect across the country

Ashura Day was celebrated with religious devotion and respect all over the world, the main processions of Ashura Day reached their destination in all over Pakistan including Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Quetta.
Web Desk: In Peshawar, Ashura Day was celebrated today with religious devotion and respect to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain and his companions. 12 Ashura Muharram processions were held across the city in memory of Imam Hussain’s eternal sacrifice. At the end of the processions, evening gatherings were held in which homage was paid to the eternal sacrifices of the Imam.
Lahore
The main procession of 10th of Muharram took place from Nisar Haveli in Lahore, in which thousands of mourners participated, Hazrat Ali Akbar, the son of Hazrat Imam Hussain, recited the last call to prayer and mourned the chains in grief of the atrocities on the Prophet’s family, Lahore. The main procession reached Game Shah after sunset and ended.
Karachi
Also in Karachi, the main procession of Ashura started from Nishtar Park and ended at Imambargah Hussain Iraniyan Kharadar through its designated routes. A day of Ashura assembly was held in Nishtar Park, which was addressed by Allama Syed Shahshah Naqvi.
Quetta
In Quetta, the 10th of Muharram Haram procession started from Alamdar Road, which reached Alamdar Road again at the time of Maghrib prayer and ended. Strict security arrangements were made in the city for the procession.

