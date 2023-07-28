ASI Party delivered guarantees and co-guarantees in Cesar

In a massive event with social and community leaders and political actors, the Alianza Social Independiente party, ASI, delivered guarantees and co-guarantees in the department of Cesar.

The event took place in an auditorium in Valledupar, where the party’s manager, Kaleth Villalobos, stated that the organization has been gaining strength in this region of the country, proof of this are the endorsements of 187 candidates for municipal councils.

“To the Assembly we have a list with 11 very competitive candidates, also endorsed candidates for very important mayors in the department and co-endorsers in the presence of the 25 municipalities, we are going to make an important political force and above all contributing to the challenges that this region has of the country, at present”, said the political leader.

He said that the ASI party is a different democratic option that refreshes politics in Cesar, with co-guarantees in all municipalities, but direct endorsements in Astrea, Chimichagua, Curumaní, Tamalameque.

“We aspire to have 4 direct mayors with the ASI party and other co-endorsed ones. In the next few days we will be arranging support for the Governor’s Office and Mayor’s Office of Valledupar,” added Kaleth Villalobos.

The ASI party has as its strength an independent alternative force, not a traditional party, made up of young people and women, with a team of community leaders and peasants who together make a very good synergy to deliver solutions in the workplace, community, which are the realities with more needs.

