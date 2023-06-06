ASI Party will not renew guarantees in the country

On the occasion of the upcoming regional elections to be held in October of this year, the senator and president of the ASI political party, Sister Berenice Bedoya Pérez, visited Valledupar, held a discussion with candidates for public office in Cesar, where she heard proposals.

He also indicated that from the national board they must tell the current councilors not only from this department but at the national level that the endorsement will not be endorsed.

“Law 1465 is clear in saying that political parties are independent to whom to grant the endorsement whether they are corporate or not, due to the bad result that occurred in congress, therefore endorsements will not be endorsed to those who already have it, we believe that councilors throughout the country they did not help to save a legal status and I believe that when one belongs to a political organization you should help growth”, said the senator.

He also pointed out that “the most important thing for any political organization is to retain membership and with this step, which is so important that it is the Senate, we will be able to achieve it, we will be able to retain our membership and these candidacies that we will have when they are well elected. They are councilors, governors and I am talking about the whole country, they are going to hold ASIS presidential seats, they will not hold borrowed seats as before,” Bedoya pointed out.

Regarding his participation in Congress with a view to the department of Cesar, he indicated that he is working on the territorial issue with a project that has already been filed and has a presentation in the Fifth Commission.

“We know that Cesar is agrarian, so by creating Licma, which means Qualified Livestock Agricultural Institute, it is like the old Idema, before it was the one who helped our peasants to market, we want an institute that helps the peasantry,” highlighted the Senator Bedoya.

For his part, the councilor of the municipality of Becerril for ASI, Javier Machado, indicated that although it is true that the guarantees have not yet been defined, the important thing is that the party president has listened to all the candidates.

“We hope that the party will give us the opportunity to run for council again because I believe that we have been building and we want to build the country as the senator says and that the party grows in our department,” said the lobbyist.

In turn, Angélica Villalba, candidate for mayor of the municipality of Astrea, attended the meeting seeking the support of the political organization, to deepen her campaign based on independence and discard the usual political hegemonies.

She claimed to be a woman willing to contribute to the social fabric of the municipality, working hand in hand with women, peasants, young people, mothers who are heads of households and with the entire working class to boost the local economy.

Related